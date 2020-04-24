Transaction: Texans extend left tackle Laremy Tunsil

Apr 24, 2020 at 05:07 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans signed T Laremy Tunsil to a contract extension, the team announced today.

In his first season in Houston in 2019, Tunsil became the first Texans offensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since 2012 after starting 14 regular season games and both postseason games at left tackle. Houston acquired Tunsil (6-5, 313) in a trade with Miami before the season after he started 44 regular season games and one postseason game for the Dolphins from 2016-18. Tunsil, 25, was drafted with the 13th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of University of Mississippi, where he played three seasons (2013-15) and earned second-team All-America honors.

