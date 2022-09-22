Transcripts: 9-22-2022 Press Conferences

OC PEP HAMILTON

What do you want to see from this offense and how they can improve through these two games?

"Just being more opportunistic. When the opportunity presents itself for us to make plays, we're going to make those plays. We feel good about our guys having a great understanding of what we're doing and how we're attacking our opponents. We just now have to capitalize on those opportunities."

How would you assess your play calling over these last two weeks?

"Obviously it's not good enough because we haven't been able to score enough points. We're looking at all of the above. You always go back and you self-evaluate, that's what we all do. There are some situations where, of course I would like to have the opportunity to call a different call but I think we're a few plays away from having the opportunity to feel different after two games."

How come you guys don't use more motion to create easy opportunities for QB Davis Mills?

"I don't know that using motions will necessarily create easier opportunities. It depends on the defense. I think what we've tried to do is use tempo to create some opportunities. I think for us though, we've got to be better on third down. Got to be third down. You go back to the first two third downs of the regular season, we're right there in position to make plays and keep those drives going. It just didn't happen. It was no different in this game. We had a third-and-one and were not able to convert that. We'll do a better job on third down. We'll keep our drives going. We'll run more plays. We hope to score more points."

Can you talk about the connection between the receiver and QB Davis Mills?

"I think it's just that. That's the job of the quarterback, to make the appropriate throw in all situations. We'll do that. We'll help our receivers and put them in the positions to make plays. When the layups present themselves, we're going to make the layups, and we have to do a better job at that."

What do you identify as the strengths of QB Davis Mills?

"It's not even the strategy on how we attack the opponent. We're just trying to do everything we can to stay out of obvious passing situations. You look across the league, that's the biggest challenge for quarterbacks. You got young quarterbacks, guys like Davis (Mills) who has only, what like 418 attempts as a pro, compared to guys like have been in the league for a long time. Tom Brady has over 10,000 attempts. When you go back and look at the game, and you see there's incomplete passes, there's interceptions, there's plays that aren't made and why is that? In obvious passing situations, it's a challenge for any quarterback. We're doing everything we can to make sure that third down is manageable, if we have a third down at all and give ourselves a better chance of continuing drives and scoring points."

With the emergence of RB Dameon Pierce, how does that loosen some things up for the offense?

"I think when we can just find a way to feature a playmaker like Dameon, he's shown that he's explosive and he can create his own yards. We're hoping that the more he plays, he's going to find different ways to finish runs. Not necessarily run everybody over but it's good to see that he's tough, he's physical and he's willing to really be aggressive and getting extra yards when he's about to be tackled."

What happened to QB Davis Mills' right thumb and how is that affecting him right now?

"It's not affecting him at all as far as I know."

What do you think about WR Brandin Cooks taking responsibility for being unsuccessful on taking the team over the edge?

"I think Brandin (Cooks) has been in a lot of locker rooms. He has the respect of his teammates and he's a captain. I think it's just what he said. He's a guy that's going to make plays for us and when given the opportunity to, he's made those plays. We're a couple plays away. We're just going to make those plays."

How have the Bears rookie defensive backs adapted to the NFL like DB Derek Stingley and DB Jalen Pitre?

"I think they're good players (Bears DBs). It is obvious that if you're starting or you're playing a lot for any NFL franchise, that you're extremely talented and you're a good football player. Their defensive staff does a really good job of putting them in a position to really play to their strengths. Good young players."

Is QB Davis' Mills strength the reason why crossing routes were successful in Denver?

"No, the defensive scheme has something to do with when you take shots. They were a quarters team. When you run four verts the way we did in the first game, we anticipated that we would see more quarter, quarter-half or quarters coverage. They do a good job of playing top down and keeping the offense in front of them. We had our opportunities as you mentioned. Whatever we've got to do to get the ball in our playmakers hands and create yards that way, we'll do that."

What do you think is the biggest reason why QB Davis Mills' has struggled throwing outside the numbers?

"I think the sample size is too small to call it a struggle at this point. I think once again you've always got to factor in the opponent, the defense, what they're taking away. I don't see it as a struggle."

Looking at the tape, did you see an opportunity when you could get the tight ends more involved after Week 2?

"We feel good about really being able to mix personnel groupings, and then we consider on how that'll affect the opponent. Going into the Broncos game, one of their better players was the safety that didn't play. We felt like getting more DBs on the field defensively would give us a strategic advantage and put a little more pressure on them to acclimate themselves to the different looks we gave them with guys that hadn't played together as much. So we wanted to do a good job of mixing personnel groupings. We respect the heck out of our tight end group. We know that we have a talented group. Moving forward, just like we've done in previous weeks, we're going to find ways to put the best personnel groupings on the field to attack the opponent that we're facing."

What does WR Tyler Johnson potentially add to your offense?