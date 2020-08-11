Transcripts: Will Fuller V Press Conference (8-11-2020)

In the games you played last year, the Texans averaged 5.6 more points than when you didn't play. What do you think that says about you as a player and what opportunities do you have now that WR DeAndre Hopkins is gone?

"Obviously with Hop not being here anymore, that's going to open up things for everybody. He had a lot of targets, so those targets have to be filled up with other guys. We all are going to be able to get it done and I feel like it's going to be a great season this year."

At the end of last season, you said you would do whatever it takes to make it through this whole season healthy. What did you focus on this offseason to make this season different than the past?

"I met a guy that I was working out with and just focusing on a lot of mechanical things – trying to fix the way I'm running, fix my posture. Just little things that can go a long way if you stay on it throughout the season."

How important was it for you this offseason to work with a guy like Ben Fairchild?

"It was very important. Like I just said, he really broke it down to the simplest things that I really overlooked. Like I just said, little things that were off like my posture, that can go a long way just fixing things like that. Like I said, I'm feeling really good this season and I'm ready to get out there and start playing."

As you enter playing on your fifth-year option, how much do you think about your contract situation?

"I've always felt like I'm not going to worry about the contract. The contract is going to come depending on how you play. My focus has been to just be the best version of myself and I feel like I did that this offseason."

When you look at the speed of you, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Kenny Stills, and some of the other guys, how difficult do you think it will be for some of these defensive backs to keep up with you guys?

"I think DBs, they're always going to fear speed, so having all that speed on the field at one time, I don't know what they're going to be able to do. We'll see when we start playing all together."

How does it feel to have a former All-Pro like RB David Johnson on the team and how does that open up the offense for you this year?

"It's great having him there. He's able to get it done in the backfield and in the passing game so that just opens up our offense even more, especially with all the speed at receiver. That's going to open up him and get him matched up against linebackers one on one. I feel like he brings a lot to our offense."

You cut your hair this offseason. Does it feel like a little bit of a fresh start now that you are the most veteran wide receiver with all the new guys. Is there a mindset shift heading into this season for you?

"Definitely. I wouldn't say that has anything to do with my hair. I just feel like I needed a new start. Just cutting off my hair, that was a good start to that. Like I said, I'm feeling good but I don't really know what I want to do with my hair. I'm just taking it day by day."

Can you explain more about what you changed with your posture and what was wrong with it?

"This is something I've been dealing with for a long time. Just standing up, not even moving, just standing, my lower back would always tighten up or bother me. I just walk with like my back extended, so just trying to get that to a normal posture could fix a lot of lower extremity injuries that I've been having, that I've been dealing with."

What has it been like over the years mentally and emotionally dealing with your injuries?

"Being injured sucks, but I'm confident. Every time I go back out on the field, I don't think about what happened last week or if I was injured last week. I always feel like I'm going to have a big game or whatever. I don't really dwell on injuries. I know they happen, but I always stay confident and just try to do my best to help the team win."

Can you talk about how you have developed your relationship with QB Deshaun Watson and how that is going to help you guys connect more this season?