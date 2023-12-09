Traveling Texans gather at Rockefeller Center ahead of game vs Jets

The Traveling Texans took over Rockefeller Center on Saturday afternoon in midtown Manhattan.
The day before Houston faced the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, hundreds of Texans fans, along with team Chair/CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, gathered for a group picture in front of the world famous Christmas Tree.
A boisterous "Houston! Texans!" chant thundered out from time-to-time, as well as a "Texans! Swarm!" chant, too.
It was a great chance for fans and organization members to mingle and revel in their Texans—and holiday—spririt.