VanderBlog: My thoughts after hosting the Season Ticket Member Town Hall

I will say that the acquisition of Shaq Mason along with the addition of Juice Scruggs (who MUST be good with a name like that) and Jarrett Patterson through the draft have created a group with high upside. You can't forget that Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil is still the anchor here, the new system should benefit everyone involved here.

OK, this is a DeMeco Ryans team, so let's talk defense.

Seeing Jimmie Ward and Jalen Pitre practice together at safety is more satisfying than the series finale of Ted Lasso.

And I thought the show ended about as well as a beloved series could end. Keep an eye out for my petition for a spin-off; everyone better sign. If I'm Apple TV I'm bringing blank checks to the actors' homes.

Alright, really back to football now.

Derek Stingley is making a lot of plays. So is Desmond King, who's back for another campaign. Tavierre Thomas makes the back-end even deeper. There's a lot to like here. Let's see how things shake out during camp then the coaches get a great look at all the layers of the depth chart.

The Texans also have linebackers and defensive linemen for days. Think about new players like Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton combined with returnees like Christian Kirksey and Christian Harris. There's draft choice Henry To'oTo'o and 'Don't You Forget About Me' guys Blake Cashman and Jake Hansen (who are probably too young to remember the Simple Minds song from The Breakfast Club).

When everyone gets healthy and clicking in camp the defensive line might make the biggest jump on the team. Putting vets Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins on the line of scrimmage with Maliek Collins, Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, Roy Lopez, rookie Will Anderson…. I can keep going but, luckily for opposing QBs, they can't all be in the game at once!

Let's just put it this way – I count 18 defensive linemen of the roster right now and it's easy to say this will be the toughest cut on the team.

I know what you're thinking – "What about the QBs?"

I'll get to them now. You don't serve steak as the appetizer.

Last year at this time I wrote about the relatively small number of starts the members of the quarterback room had. Well, it's different now. Case Keenum is back in Houston with 63 starts under his belt. Davis Mills now has 25 starts, including wins in two of his last three games played.

C.J. Stroud is getting his first taste of NFL action – though he's played in the highest-profile games College Football has to offer – and it's enjoyable to watch. He had a ridiculous 85-12 TD to interception ratio at Ohio State. And accuracy numbers like that often translate well. Reaching his full potential is going to be a process. But the reviews are very positive so far.

As DeMeco Ryans says "This team is on the cusp." There's a mountain of upside. The squad is looking for a big leap this season and the future is bright with draft capital and cap space.

Plus, did you see what I just wrote? DeMeco Ryans says. The new head man has a long history of success with the Texans, and he has a rare connection with this city and its fans.

Stay tuned. And turn up the volume. This team is a band ready to rock.

But don't look for a front man – it's an ensemble. Everyone playing their part, staying in tune, and focused.