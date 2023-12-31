VanderBlog: Texans face win-and-in showdown in Indy

A complete game take-down of the Titans was just what the doctor ordered. C.J. Stroud returned and surgically found his receivers, most notably Nico Collins, for a 200+ yard day that served notice he's back and ready for important next-steps in January.

The running game clicked well enough. Brevin Jordan played a bunch at fullback with Andrew Beck sidelined late in a busy practice week. The defense swarmed and ate well. Houston had six sacks on the day to go along with the seven they had two weeks ago. Will Anderson Jr. tallied two and raised his season total to seven with one game to go, a Texans rookie record.