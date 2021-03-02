Verizon is Bringing the Wi-Fi Truck to Houston

Verizon, the Houston Texans and the YMCA of Greater Houston are teaming up to bring the Verizon WiFi truck to you!

Tuesday, March 2 at 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Houston Texans YMCA

5202 Griggs Rd. Houston, TX 77021

713.748.5405

Wednesday, March 3 at 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Lake Houston Family YMCA

2420 W. Lake Houston Pkway. Kingwood, TX 77339

281,360,2500

Thursday, March 4 at 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

West Orem YMCA

5801 W Orem Dr. Houston, TX 77085

713.726.1606

Verizon 5G wifiaccesswill be available to assist members of the community with accessing resources and information related to Winter Storm 2021, the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund and FEMA. Free and open to the public. Must bring your own device.

If you need help recovering from the winter storm or with any other needs, dial 211 anytime day or night.