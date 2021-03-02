Verizon is Bringing the Wi-Fi Truck to Houston

Verizon, the Houston Texans and the YMCA of Greater Houston are teaming up to bring the Verizon WiFi truck to you!
Tuesday, March 2 at 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Houston Texans YMCA
5202 Griggs Rd. Houston, TX 77021
713.748.5405
Wednesday, March 3 at 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Lake Houston Family YMCA
2420 W. Lake Houston Pkway. Kingwood, TX 77339
281,360,2500
Thursday, March 4 at 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Orem YMCA
5801 W Orem Dr. Houston, TX 77085
713.726.1606
Verizon 5G wifiaccesswill be available to assist members of the community with accessing resources and information related to Winter Storm 2021, the Greater Houston/Harris County 2021 Winter Storm Relief Fund and FEMA. Free and open to the public. Must bring your own device.
If you need help recovering from the winter storm or with any other needs, dial 211 anytime day or night.
For information on the Houston/Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, please text HOUSTONFREEZE to 898211 or visit www.WinterStormReliefFund.org.
Verizon, the Houston Texans and the YMCA of Greater Houston provided Wi-Fi service to three Houston communities to assist residents with accessing information on Winter Storm Uri recovery and available resources.