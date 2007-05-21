 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

We're all here!

May 21, 2007 at 08:18 AM
cheerblog52107a.jpg

Hello Texans fans…My name is Nicole and I'm one of the 15 rookies who have the privilege to be a Houston Texans Cheerleader for the 2007-2008 season! Auditions are finally over for everyone. They announced our 35th cheerleader, Amanda, on May 11th live on ABC13.

A staggering 60,000 votes determined the fate of our new cheerleader Amanda. I hung out after the live newscast to welcome her on the team and have come to the conclusion that the city of Houston makes an excellent jury!

cheerblog52107c.jpg

Our new team is buzzing with excitement as we begin to prepare for the upcoming football season. Already many rookies have a handful of appearances under their belts.

Being from Austin this organization has already proven to be a unique way to see the city and meet some of the nicest Texans Fans! It becomes a real balancing act since every cheerleader is required to either have a full time job, be a full time student, or be a full time mother. We wouldn't trade it for the world! Our media and photo shoots for the website will be wrapping up this week and we're all excited to see the finished product. Looking forward to what's yet to come and loving every minute of it!

cheerblog52107b.jpg

Cheers,
Nicole

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (04-18-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

New uniform clues and ANOTHER Texans Hall of Famer | Daily Brew

With the new uniform unveiling just days away, the team has dropped some hints about what to expect with the updated threads. Plus, DeMeco Ryans is now a Hall of Famer.
news

New uniform lockers, J.J. Watt softball rosters | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are unveiling a new uniform locker, but what does that mean? We help explain. Plus, J.J. Watt's got some starpower for his annual charity softball game.
news

The Texans will have a brand new 'locker' of uniforms in 2024. What exactly does that mean?

The Texans are using their uniform release as a unique opportunity to create something for everyone because the NFL allows teams to create multiple uniforms and helmets to fill out what they call their 'locker.'
Advertising