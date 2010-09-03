Arian Foster is the Texans' 6-1, 229-pound starting running back. He's also a father of one (a daughter, Zeniah Egypt Foster) and a former philosophy major at the University of Tennessee who enjoys writing music and poetry.

Once a week during the 2010 season, I'll check in with Foster for whatever "Words of Wisdom" he feels like sharing. It might be brief, it might be long-winded, it might be poetry or it might be prose. I don't know, and I don't think he does, either. We'll just have to wait and see.

Weekly Words of Wisdom with Arian Foster - Friday, Sept. 3:

"If the work you do is average and you put out average effort but expect anything else more than average, you are clinically insane."