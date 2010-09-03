Weekly Words of Wisdom with Arian Foster

Sep 03, 2010 at 04:52 PM

Arian Foster is the Texans' 6-1, 229-pound starting running back. He's also a father of one (a daughter, Zeniah Egypt Foster) and a former philosophy major at the University of Tennessee who enjoys writing music and poetry.

Once a week during the 2010 season, I'll check in with Foster for whatever "Words of Wisdom" he feels like sharing. It might be brief, it might be long-winded, it might be poetry or it might be prose. I don't know, and I don't think he does, either. We'll just have to wait and see.

Weekly Words of Wisdom with Arian Foster - Friday, Sept. 3:

"If the work you do is average and you put out average effort but expect anything else more than average, you are clinically insane."

Check back for another installment next Friday. Let Arian know what you think in the comments section below or on Twitter @ArianFoster.

