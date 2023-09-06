What's new at NRG Stadium in 2023?

When Texans fans return to NRG Stadium for the 2023 regular season, they'll find a lot of new and exciting elements that will take gamedays to the next level.

The BULLevard outside the stadium now features centralized sound and speakers from the Bud Light DJ Stage. Plus Texans Radio is on-site with Marc Vandermeer, John Harris, SportsRadio 610's Sean Pendergast and more!

The Coke Icehouse is a huge new BULLevard feature and acts as a central point for food truck options and ice cold Coca-Cola before the game.

Plus there are two tailgate options: The Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate is back for a 2nd year with a new "patch bar" where fans can get a free hat with your choice from custom H-Town themed patches (limited while supplies last). The SKYY Tailgate is a brand new option located next to the BULLevard. It features free SKYY Cocktail Samples at four games in 2023: September 17, October 1, November 19, and December 3.

Then, when you enter the stadium be ready for the new Ticketmaster ticket pedestals. They should make your route into the stadium easier than ever before, but it's important to have your mobile tickets ready and watch this video and know what to expect.

Once inside, fans can grab pizzas from new Texans partner Pizza Hut. And when the Texans win, YOU win! Get 50% off your pizza the day after the Texans win with the code TEXANS. After eating, head over to the Original Bull Tunnel from 2002, located in section 525. Then pick up some new threads and make your way to the H-Town Made photo op at section 132.

If you want to upgrade your gameday, the Ticketmaster Sideline Experience is guaranteed to create a special memory.

Fan First Deals on food and beverage will also be announced ahead of the regular season, and there will be exclusive merch drops at the Texans Shop throughout the year.

Club Members

Are you a member of one of the NRG Stadium clubs? If so, get excited a new way to receive in-seat service! Click here to see a video about how in-seat service will work in 2023.