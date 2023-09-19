What they said: Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, and the rest of the team are keeping a growth mindset

Following the result against Indianapolis, the Texans remain focused on putting together a consistent performance across all four quarters. In his Wednesday press conference, Coach Ryans emphasized that the key to success is consistency. Growth doesn't happen immediately, it comes from doing the right things over and over.

Asked about mental challenges, Ryans said, "We keep coaching it, keep getting better at what we're doing and, it's just to be a good pro in this league, you have to be consistent. Guys who last in this league, it's about consistency. It's not about flash plays. Can you do it on a consistent basis day in and day out? That leads to success on Sundays."