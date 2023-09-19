What they said: Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, and the rest of the team are keeping a growth mindset

Sep 19, 2023 at 08:26 AM

Following the Texans home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 17, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, QB C.J. Stroud, and other players spoke to the media and a few clear themes emerged.

This team will continue to fight for each other and maintain the right mindset as they prepare for a showdown in Jacksonville on September 24.

Stroud's strong outing included more passing yards than any Ohio State QB has thrown for in a single NFL game, and the offense pushed the ball down the field with big chunk plays to multiple receivers. For Stroud, the next step is just closing out those drives in the endzone.

Nico Collins was on the end of a lot of Stroud's tight-window throws. And while he wants to start filling up the win column, Collins emphasized that success comes from sticking together and building on positives.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans agreed, pointing out that the Colts knew Houston was going to throw the ball but couldn't stop Stroud, Collins, and the rest of the offense from executing.

Stroud credited the offensive line for giving him the opportunity to keep pushing the ball downfield even as injuries piled up.

Following the result against Indianapolis, the Texans remain focused on putting together a consistent performance across all four quarters. In his Wednesday press conference, Coach Ryans emphasized that the key to success is consistency. Growth doesn't happen immediately, it comes from doing the right things over and over.

Asked about mental challenges, Ryans said, "We keep coaching it, keep getting better at what we're doing and, it's just to be a good pro in this league, you have to be consistent. Guys who last in this league, it's about consistency. It's not about flash plays. Can you do it on a consistent basis day in and day out? That leads to success on Sundays."

The Texans travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on September 24 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The game will be available on FOX in the Houston area.

