Who's next? Texans must wait to know next opponent | Wild Card Round

No matter who they play, and regardless of location, the Texans believe they're peaking at just the right moment. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 16-of-21 passes for 274 yards, with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 157.2, described the Texans' roll as of late.

"We're playing our best ball as of right now these last two weeks, last three weeks really," Stroud said. "That's really what you want."

Whoever, and whenever, is determined might take a little time. But safety Jalen Pitre explained what the Texans' focus is for the time being.

"Practice," Pitre said. "Fixing the things that we need to correct and just continue to improve on the things that we did. It's just all about refining the process and getting better going into this next week."

Regardless of the opponent, Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans reiterated how confident his team was entering Saturday's win, and how confident they remain with another playoff game to go.

"It's one game at a time," Ryans said. "Continue to go out, don't make the moment bigger than it is. Go out and execute, play relentless football, and we'll be exactly where we want to be."