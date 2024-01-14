Who's next? Texans must wait to know next opponent | Wild Card Round

The Texans are moving on to the second round of the playoffs, but they'll have to wait two more days to know who and when they'll play next.
Houston pummeled the Browns, 45-14, on Saturday at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. As the fourth seed, they'll now wait to see the results of the Dolphins at Chiefs contest today, and the Steelers at Buffalo matchup that will now take place Monday afternoon. Pittsburgh and the Bills were originally scheduled for Sunday, but an impending snow storm pushed the kickoff back to Monday.
Houston will hit the road and face the top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore IF the Chiefs AND Bills both win their home playoff games.
The Texans will go to Buffalo next week if the Bills beat the Steelers, and the Dolphins beat the Chiefs.
The Texans play at Kansas City if the Chiefs win and the Bills lose to Pittsburgh.
An NRG Stadium playoff game next weekend would happen if both road teams--the Dolphins and Steelers--pull off upsets.
The days and times of those playoff games will be determined on Monday.
No matter who they play, and regardless of location, the Texans believe they're peaking at just the right moment. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 16-of-21 passes for 274 yards, with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 157.2, described the Texans' roll as of late.
"We're playing our best ball as of right now these last two weeks, last three weeks really," Stroud said. "That's really what you want."
Whoever, and whenever, is determined might take a little time. But safety Jalen Pitre explained what the Texans' focus is for the time being.
"Practice," Pitre said. "Fixing the things that we need to correct and just continue to improve on the things that we did. It's just all about refining the process and getting better going into this next week."
Regardless of the opponent, Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans reiterated how confident his team was entering Saturday's win, and how confident they remain with another playoff game to go.
"It's one game at a time," Ryans said. "Continue to go out, don't make the moment bigger than it is. Go out and execute, play relentless football, and we'll be exactly where we want to be."
If the Texans are at home, tickets will go on sale at a later date.