Who's next? Texans must wait to know next opponent | Wild Card Round

Jan 13, 2024 at 08:24 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

team-pg-1

The Texans are moving on to the second round of the playoffs, but they'll have to wait two more days to know who and when they'll play next. 

Houston pummeled the Browns, 45-14, on Saturday at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. As the fourth seed, they'll now wait to see the results of the Dolphins at Chiefs contest today, and the Steelers at Buffalo matchup that will now take place Monday afternoon. Pittsburgh and the Bills were originally scheduled for Sunday, but an impending snow storm pushed the kickoff back to Monday.

Houston will hit the road and face the top-seeded Ravens in Baltimore IF the Chiefs AND Bills both win their home playoff games.

The Texans will go to Buffalo next week if the Bills beat the Steelers, and the Dolphins beat the Chiefs.

The Texans play at Kansas City if the Chiefs win and the Bills lose to Pittsburgh.

An NRG Stadium playoff game next weekend would happen if both road teams--the Dolphins and Steelers--pull off upsets.

The days and times of those playoff games will be determined on Monday.

No matter who they play, and regardless of location, the Texans believe they're peaking at just the right moment. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 16-of-21 passes for 274 yards, with three touchdowns and a passer rating of 157.2, described the Texans' roll as of late.

"We're playing our best ball as of right now these last two weeks, last three weeks really," Stroud said. "That's really what you want."

Whoever, and whenever, is determined might take a little time. But safety Jalen Pitre explained what the Texans' focus is for the time being.

"Practice," Pitre said. "Fixing the things that we need to correct and just continue to improve on the things that we did. It's just all about refining the process and getting better going into this next week."

Regardless of the opponent, Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans reiterated how confident his team was entering Saturday's win, and how confident they remain with another playoff game to go.

"It's one game at a time," Ryans said. "Continue to go out, don't make the moment bigger than it is. Go out and execute, play relentless football, and we'll be exactly where we want to be."

If the Texans are at home, tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Related Content

news

"Dream come true": C.J. Stroud lights up Browns in playoff W | Wild Card Round

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes in a near-flawless performance Saturday afternoon. The Texans trounced Cleveland, 45-14, to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

VanderBlog: Super Wild Card Win 

Marc Vandermeer shares his views as the Texans defeat the Browns in Super Wild Card game
news

Game Recap: Texans down Browns 45-14 to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Houston's defense, offense shine in victory over Cleveland
news

Highlights & Rapid Reactions: Texans stomp Browns in Wild Card victory

Missed the action? Rewind the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns game here with the top highlights.
news

Steven Nelson House Calls Flacco Pass for 82-yard Pick Six | Wild Card Round

Nelson reels in first-ever playoff interception
news

Stroud hits Schultz for 37-yard Touchdown | Wild Card Round

Texans rookie QB breaks franchise record in first half
news

Brevin Jordan gallops for 76-yard TD catch | Wild Card Round

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan caught a pass from C.J. Stroud and raced 76 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter.
news

Dynamite TD drive ends with Nico Collins scoring catch | Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans took a 10-7 lead on a late first quarter touchdown drive that culminated with a Nico Collins scoring reception.
news

Brian Cushing: "It's very exciting not just for the organization but for the city" | Wild Card Round

Former Texans linebacker serves as Reppin' H-Town representative, applauds defense
news

Inactives: Sacks leader Jonathan Greenard active for playoffs

The Houston Texans released their inactives, and 2023 sacks leader Jonathan Greenard will suit up and play in the Wild Card contest versus the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.
news

Gates open early for today's Wild Card Round game!

NRG Stadium gates are opening at 1:15 p.m. CT today. Get inside early to make it loud and you could win!
Advertising