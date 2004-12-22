Wiegert placed on injured reserve



HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have placed their seventh player, G Zach Wiegert (right knee), on the Reserve/Injured list. They have signed G Brandon Evans to their active roster.

Wiegert, (6-5, 305), injured his right knee during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 19. Wiegert signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2003 off-season. He has started 27 games at right guard for Houston, including 13 this season. The 10-year veteran has started 116 career games and more importantly has played every position on the offensive line, except center.

Evans, (6-4, 356) will take Wiegert's place on the active roster. Evans was originally signed by Houston as a tryout player. The former Houston Cougar has spent two separate stints on the Texans practice squad.