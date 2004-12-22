Wiegert placed on injured reserve

Dec 21, 2004 at 06:00 PM


HOUSTON - The Houston Texans announced today that they have placed their seventh player, G Zach Wiegert (right knee), on the Reserve/Injured list. They have signed G Brandon Evans to their active roster.

Wiegert, (6-5, 305), injured his right knee during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 19. Wiegert signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2003 off-season. He has started 27 games at right guard for Houston, including 13 this season. The 10-year veteran has started 116 career games and more importantly has played every position on the offensive line, except center.

Evans, (6-4, 356) will take Wiegert's place on the active roster. Evans was originally signed by Houston as a tryout player. The former Houston Cougar has spent two separate stints on the Texans practice squad.

Evans continues a tradition of tryout players making the Texans active roster. In 2002, TE Rashod Kent from Rutgers made the Texans roster and started nine games as a Texan. In 2003, DT Terrence Martin was a tryout player that started one game for Houston in 2003.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans announce partnership with SKYY® Vodka

The spirit becomes the Official Vodka Partner of the team

news

Houston Texans Launch Fan Council

The volunteer council will be comprised of 50 diverse and dynamic fans who will participate in regular, in-depth focus groups and other exclusive opportunities throughout the 2023 Season.

news

Houston Texans Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

The Houston Texans announced their 2023 coaching staff today.

news

Houston Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Christian Kirksey continues to support Uvalde community

Houston Texans LB Christian Kirksey recently gifted custom Air Force 1s to the Uvalde High School football team.

news

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

The Houston Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as the team's sixth head coach in franchise history.

news

Statement from Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio on Lovie Smith

Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio part ways with Head Coach Lovie Smith.

news

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Houston Texans WR Andre Johnson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year.

news

Texans at Titans postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT

Due to the extreme weather and power outages affecting Nashville, kickoff for today's game has been postponed one hour to 1 p.m. CT.

news

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

Houston Texans DB Tavierre Thomas, WR Chris Moore, RB Dare Ogunbowale and DL Adedayo Odeleye recognized with off-field awards

news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community.

news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Advertising