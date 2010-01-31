Williams gives Rodgers a pass

After Matt Schaub and Andre Johnson ended the opening drive of the Pro Bowl with a 33-yard touchdown pass, defensive end Mario Williams nearly ended a scoring chance for the NFC on the game's second drive.

On third-and-six from the AFC 29-yard line, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped back to pass. Williams blew past Giants tackle David Diehl on the right edge and had a clear path to Rodgers, who wouldn't have had a chance, but Williams slowed himself and didn't go after Rodgers, instead allowing him time to throw an incomplete pass. The NFC scored on the next play with a 47-yard field goal by Eagles kicker David Akers.