Win big with Houston Texans Schedule Pick 'Em!

The Houston Texans and Caesars Rewards present Houston Texans Schedule Pick 'Em.
If you're feeling lucky, predict the Houston Texans 2023 schedule for a chance to win one of five prizes once the official schedule is announced later this spring.
Prize #1
- One (1) Vegas Vacation including a 3-night hotel stay at a Caesars Rewards destination in Las Vegas, NV
- $500 Resort Credit
- $400 credit for transportation/airfare
- Two (2) Season Tickets to the 2023 Season
Prize #2
- Four (4) tickets and parking to a game chosen by the Texans
Prize #3
- Autographed Laremy Tunsil jersey
Make your schedule predictions HERE by Saturday, April 29 at 11 p.m. CT for your chance to win.
Good luck!