Win big with Houston Texans Schedule Pick 'Em!

Apr 10, 2023 at 01:03 PM
Houston Texans Staff

The Houston Texans and Caesars Rewards present Houston Texans Schedule Pick 'Em.

If you're feeling lucky, predict the Houston Texans 2023 schedule for a chance to win one of five prizes once the official schedule is announced later this spring.

Prize #1

  • One (1) Vegas Vacation including a 3-night hotel stay at a Caesars Rewards destination in Las Vegas, NV
  • $500 Resort Credit
  • $400 credit for transportation/airfare
  • Two (2) Season Tickets to the 2023 Season

Prize #2

  • Four (4) tickets and parking to a game chosen by the Texans

Prize #3

  • Autographed Laremy Tunsil jersey

Make your schedule predictions HERE by Saturday, April 29 at 11 p.m. CT for your chance to win.

Good luck!

