The Texans named RB Woody Marks as our nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award, and it's well earned. The award honors NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who show an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans and their families. For Woody, that commitment shows up in what he does.

Woody Marks' military family connection

This one is personal for Woody. He grew up with an uncle in the military, and that connection is why he gives back to service members and their families. Now in his second season with the Texans, he's made it a real part of who he is in Houston.

A free football camp for military kids at Fort Hood

In July, Woody hosted a free, two-day football camp for military children at Fort Hood in Central Texas. The camp wasn't only about football. It gave those kids a chance to come together, make friends, build memories and have fun with other kids who understand what their lives are like.

In 2025, Woody was a guest coach in the Texans' Salute to Service Showdown. That's a competitive flag football game between teams representing different branches of the military and first responders.

How to vote for Woody Marks for Salute to Service

This is where you come in. Voting is open now at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote. You can vote once a day from now through Monday, Nov. 30 to help make Woody one of this year's three finalists.

The finalists will be announced in January. The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LXI week.

Salute to Service at Reliant Stadium vs. the Ravens

Through Salute to Service, the NFL and its 32 clubs honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families all year long. We'll celebrate Salute to Service right here on Sunday, Nov. 29, when the Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at Reliant Stadium.