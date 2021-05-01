WR Nico Collins' winding journey leads to Houston

From Ann Arbor to Pensacola to Mobile to Houston, Nico Collins' journey over the last year has been a winding one.

The Michigan wide receiver was chosen in the third round at 89th overall, after the Texans traded away their fourth round pick this year (109th overall), a 2021 fifth-rounder they acquired from the Patriots (158th) and next year's fourth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. Collins didn't play college football last autumn, and was emotional after getting chosen by the Texans on Friday night.

A year ago, he was training with the Michigan Wolverines and getting set for his senior fall of football. But the Big Ten cancelled its season in August because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Collins opted out of his final collegiate campaign a month later. Collins stayed out when the Big Ten reversed its decision and decided to play football starting in late October. He spent that time training in Pensacola, Florida.