WR Nico Collins' winding journey leads to Houston

Apr 30, 2021 at 11:17 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

From Ann Arbor to Pensacola to Mobile to Houston, Nico Collins' journey over the last year has been a winding one.

The Michigan wide receiver was chosen in the third round at 89th overall, after the Texans traded away their fourth round pick this year (109th overall), a 2021 fifth-rounder they acquired from the Patriots (158th) and next year's fourth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. Collins didn't play college football last autumn, and was emotional after getting chosen by the Texans on Friday night.

A year ago, he was training with the Michigan Wolverines and getting set for his senior fall of football. But the Big Ten cancelled its season in August because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Collins opted out of his final collegiate campaign a month later. Collins stayed out when the Big Ten reversed its decision and decided to play football starting in late October. He spent that time training in Pensacola, Florida.

"I was working on a lot of things," Collins said. "Just improving on everything trying to become a better overall wide receiver. Release at the line of scrimmage. Working on things for me to be great, so I could be the best version of myself on the football field."

Collins played in a pair of 2017 games for the Wolverines, and caught three passes for 27 yards. In 2018 and 2019, he pulled in a combined 75 catches for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns. His final year as a collegian saw him averaged 19.7 yards per catch. Last fall in the Florida panhandle saw him prepping for a pro career, and he impressed during the Reese's Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama when January rolled around.

"That week was very important to me," Collins said. "I felt like that was my opportunity to showcase what I had been working on in the offseason. I felt like that whole week, that's what I did. And I grabbed the attention from the Houston Texans."

Photos: WR Nico Collins, Michigan

With the 89th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft the Houston Texans select Michigan WR Nico Collins

National Team wide receiver Nico Collins of Michigan (4) runs down filed during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
1 / 36

National Team wide receiver Nico Collins of Michigan (4) runs down filed during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Chris Evans during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Chris Evans during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (4) after Bell makes a 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
3 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (4) after Bell makes a 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a pass as Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a pass as Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (4) after Bell makes a 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan won 42-21. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
5 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (4) after Bell makes a 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan won 42-21. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (4) after Bell makes a 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan won 42-21. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
6 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (4) after Bell makes a 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Maryland in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan won 42-21. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a pass as Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a pass as Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a pass as Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches a pass as Maryland defensive back Tino Ellis (7) in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team wide receiver Nico Collins of Michigan (4) gives a thumbs up to an official during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
9 / 36

National Team wide receiver Nico Collins of Michigan (4) gives a thumbs up to an official during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
11 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team wide receiver Nico Collins of Michigan (4) celebrates with National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
13 / 36

National Team wide receiver Nico Collins of Michigan (4) celebrates with National Team wide receiver Frank Darby of Arizona State (84) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) breaks the tackle of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes (22) for a 48-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
14 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) breaks the tackle of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes (22) for a 48-yard touchdown reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
15 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates a touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan won 39-14. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates a touchdown reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan won 39-14. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) pulls in a pass as Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) pulls in a pass as Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins watches before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
18 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins watches before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
19 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is tackled in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR, Nico Collins, #84
20 / 36

WR, Nico Collins, #84

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CORRECTS SCORE TO 35-14- Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, right, makes a reception against Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 35-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
21 / 36

CORRECTS SCORE TO 35-14- Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, right, makes a reception against Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 35-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Andy Manis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
22 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
23 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
24 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
25 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Shea Patterson (2) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
26 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Shea Patterson (2) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches an onside kick as Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
27 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) catches an onside kick as Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly (43) watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
28 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
29 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
30 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) runs after a catch against Middle Tennessee in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan receiver Nico Collins walks off the field after Ohio State beat Michigan in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
31 / 36

Michigan receiver Nico Collins walks off the field after Ohio State beat Michigan in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, right, pulls in a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Shea Patterson as Rutgers defensive back Avery Young (20) tries to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
32 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, right, pulls in a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Shea Patterson as Rutgers defensive back Avery Young (20) tries to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan receiver Nico Collins, left, catches a pass in front of Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
33 / 36

Michigan receiver Nico Collins, left, catches a pass in front of Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, left, makes a 47-yard reception, defended by Penn State safety Nick Scott (4) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
34 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, left, makes a 47-yard reception, defended by Penn State safety Nick Scott (4) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, and receiver Nico Collins celebrate a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
35 / 36

Michigan running back Chris Evans, left, and receiver Nico Collins celebrate a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates his 2-point conversion with running back Karan Higdon (22) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan won 38-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
36 / 36

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins (4) celebrates his 2-point conversion with running back Karan Higdon (22) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan won 38-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Texans, though, had quite a bit of familiarity with Collins before the week in Mobile. Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton was an assistant at Michigan in 2017 and 2018, and assistant wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels was an assistant in Ann Arbor the last three seasons.

Collins, who stands 6-4, weighs 215 pounds, and boasts a 7-foot-9 inch wingspan, dazzled NFL decision-makers at Michgan's Pro Day. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and benched 225 pounds 14 times.

Collins is now the 10th receiver on the roster.

Earlier in the night, Houston used the 67th overall pick on Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

