10 Things to Know about DB Mike Ford, Jr.

- The veteran defensive back/special teamer logged nine special teams tackles last season for Cleveland Browns
- Has appeared in 77 games, 10 of which were starts, in six NFL seasons
- Played college ball at Southeast Missouri State University
- Shares a birthday (August 4) with President Barack Obama, actor Billy Bob Thornton, and 7-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens
- Grew up in Alton, Illinois
- Went to Marquette Catholic High School
- Played defense and offense in high school, and rushed for 24 touchdowns and more than 1,600 yards his senior season
- Also competed in triple jump on track team
- Signed with Detroit Lions as undrafted free agent in 2018, and spent three seasons there
- Moved on to Denver in 2021, and Atlanta in 2022
