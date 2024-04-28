 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

10 Things to Know about DT Marcus Harris

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:09 PM
Houston Texans Staff
marcus 10things
  1. Finished with 125 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his five seasons of college
  2. Measured 6-2, 286 pounds in February at the Combine
  3. At Auburn from 2021 through 2023, played in combined 35 games at defensive tackle
  4. Logged career highs in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (11.5) in 2023
  5. In 2021 he scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the win over Arkansas
  6. His little brother, Malik Blocton, is a defensive lineman at Auburn
  7. Earned a bachelor's degree from Auburn College of Liberal Arts in 2023
  8. Played at Kansas in 2019 and 2020, and was on Academic All-Big 12 Football First Team
  9. Tallied 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks his senior season at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama
  10. Also played basketball in high school

Related Content

news

10 Things to Know about OL LaDarius Henderson

LaDarius Henderson was the Texans' final selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. The seventh-rounder, who was taken 249th overall, is a National Champion. 
news

10 Things to Know about DE Solomon Byrd

Here are 10 Things to Know about Texans seventh-rounder Solomon Byrd, a defensive end taken from USC.
news

Texans pick LaDarius Henderson with their final selection of 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans closed out their draft by selecting the 2023 All-B1G 10 lineman in the seventh round at 248th overall.
news

Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris joins Texans in 7th round

The Texans took Harris 247th overall. He is one of five defenders drafted by the club this year.
Advertising