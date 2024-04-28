10 Things to Know about DT Marcus Harris

- Finished with 125 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his five seasons of college
- Measured 6-2, 286 pounds in February at the Combine
- At Auburn from 2021 through 2023, played in combined 35 games at defensive tackle
- Logged career highs in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (11.5) in 2023
- In 2021 he scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the win over Arkansas
- His little brother, Malik Blocton, is a defensive lineman at Auburn
- Earned a bachelor's degree from Auburn College of Liberal Arts in 2023
- Played at Kansas in 2019 and 2020, and was on Academic All-Big 12 Football First Team
- Tallied 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks his senior season at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama
- Also played basketball in high school
