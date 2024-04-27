- Is 5-9 and weighs 193 pounds
- Scored 14 touchdowns (13 rushing, 1 receiving) in 2023 with Louisville
- Averaged 5.8 yards per carry in his collegiate career
- Spent 2019 and 2020 at Syracuse, where he gained 177 yards on 44 carries with one touchdown
- After transferring to Louisville, averaged 6.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the Cardinals
- Born in Long Island, NY and went to Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona
- Scored a combined 55 touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on returns in his high school career
- Ran for 1,774 yards and 27 touchdowns his senior year of high school
- Also ran the sprints for the Hamilton track and field squad
- Born on August 18, sharing a birthdate with actors Robert Redford and Edward Norton, and the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente
10 Things to Know about Jawhar Jordan
Apr 27, 2024 at 04:56 PM