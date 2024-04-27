 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
10 Things to Know about Jawhar Jordan

Apr 27, 2024 at 04:56 PM
Houston Texans Staff
  1. Is 5-9 and weighs 193 pounds
  2. Scored 14 touchdowns (13 rushing, 1 receiving) in 2023 with Louisville
  3. Averaged 5.8 yards per carry in his collegiate career
  4. Spent 2019 and 2020 at Syracuse, where he gained 177 yards on 44 carries with one touchdown
  5. After transferring to Louisville, averaged 6.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the Cardinals
  6. Born in Long Island, NY and went to Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona
  7. Scored a combined 55 touchdowns on the ground, through the air and on returns in his high school career
  8. Ran for 1,774 yards and 27 touchdowns his senior year of high school
  9. Also ran the sprints for the Hamilton track and field squad
  10. Born on August 18, sharing a birthdate with actors Robert Redford and Edward Norton, and the late baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente

