- Hill checks in at 6-0 and 226 pounds
- He began his college career as a defensive back, and moved from safety to linebacker in 2023
- In all, Hill finished his college career with 145 tackles
- Twice he picked off a pass, and also forced four fumbles
- Tallied two quarterback sacks in 2023
- He's the first Oregon Duck ever drafted by the Texans
- Played football in Georgia at Morrow High School, just south of Atlanta
- Also ran track and field, and was the anchor for Georgia 6A 4 x 100 meter state champion relay team
- For three years in a row he's given away turkeys in November at the Jamal Hill Annual Turkey Drive
- Shares same birthday (April 4) as actors Robert Downey, Jr. and Craig T. Nelson, as well as magician David Blaine
10 Things to Know about LB Jamal Hill
Apr 27, 2024 at 04:40 PM