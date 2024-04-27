 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
10 Things to Know about S Calen Bullock

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:12 PM
Houston Texans Staff
  1. Bullock played safety at USC, but was introduced as a "defensive back" when he was drafted in the third round by Houston
  2. In three years as a Trojan, he picked off a combined nine passes and logged 151 tackles
  3. Selected as Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-American in 2021
  4. Played free safety, nickelback and cornerback in his first year at USC
  5. Returned two of his nine career interceptions for touchdowns
  6. Majored in Communications
  7. Played wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks and punts at John Muir High School in Pasadena, California
  8. Will celebrate 21st birthday on April 30
  9. Started playing football when he was six years old
  10. Joins Brian Cushing (2009) as the only two USC Trojans ever drafted by the Texans

