- Bullock played safety at USC, but was introduced as a "defensive back" when he was drafted in the third round by Houston
- In three years as a Trojan, he picked off a combined nine passes and logged 151 tackles
- Selected as Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-American in 2021
- Played free safety, nickelback and cornerback in his first year at USC
- Returned two of his nine career interceptions for touchdowns
- Majored in Communications
- Played wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks and punts at John Muir High School in Pasadena, California
- Will celebrate 21st birthday on April 30
- Started playing football when he was six years old
- Joins Brian Cushing (2009) as the only two USC Trojans ever drafted by the Texans
10 Things to Know about S Calen Bullock
Apr 26, 2024 at 10:12 PM