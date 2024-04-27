 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
10 Things to Know about T Blake Fisher

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:51 PM
Houston Texans Staff
blake fisher 10 things
  1. Is 6-foot-6 and weighs 310 pounds
  2. Started a combined 25 games at right tackle the last two seasons for Notre Dame
  3. In 2021 became the first true freshman in Notre Dame history to start a season-opener at left tackle
  4. Helped the Irish average 185.7 rushing yards per game in 2023
  5. Was a member of the Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line in 2023
  6. Trained in Dallas for the NFL Scouting Combine
  7. Was teammates with Texans OL Jarrett Patterson at Notre Dame in 2021 and 2022
  8. Texans defensive lineman Kurt Hinish was also a college teammate in 2021
  9. Born and raised in Avon, Indiana, just west of Indianapolis
  10. Like quarterback C.J. Stroud, also had a family dog named "Oreo"
