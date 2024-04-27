- Is 6-foot-6 and weighs 310 pounds
- Started a combined 25 games at right tackle the last two seasons for Notre Dame
- In 2021 became the first true freshman in Notre Dame history to start a season-opener at left tackle
- Helped the Irish average 185.7 rushing yards per game in 2023
- Was a member of the Joe Moore Award semifinalist offensive line in 2023
- Trained in Dallas for the NFL Scouting Combine
- Was teammates with Texans OL Jarrett Patterson at Notre Dame in 2021 and 2022
- Texans defensive lineman Kurt Hinish was also a college teammate in 2021
- Born and raised in Avon, Indiana, just west of Indianapolis
- Like quarterback C.J. Stroud, also had a family dog named "Oreo"
10 Things to Know about T Blake Fisher
Apr 26, 2024 at 08:51 PM