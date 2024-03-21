 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

11 things to know about D-lineman Denico Autry

Mar 21, 2024 at 02:00 PM
denico
  1. Entering NFL season 11, after signing as an undrafted free agent with Oakland in 2014
  2. Was a Raider from 2014-2017, in Indianapolis from 2018-2020, and a Titan each of the last three seasons
  3. 59 career sacks in 142 games
  4. Autry registered a career-best 11.5 sacks in 2023 regular season for the Tennessee Titans
  5. Also batted down four passes, forced two fumbles, finished with 12 tackles for loss, a career-high 50 total tackles and 17 quarterback hits
  1. In 15 career games (including 2 in the postseason) versus the Texans, Autry tallied 17 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks and six batted passes
  2. Born and raised in Albemarle, North Carolina
  3. After high school, started out at East Mississippi Community College in 2010 and 2011, where he was a NJCAA Football All-American, and leader on 12-0 National Championship team
  4. Played for Mississippi State in 2012 and 2013, starting 23 games in those two seasons and finishing with a combined 16 tackles for loss and six sacks
  5. His brother, Lee, was a defensive lineman who also played at EMCC and then Mississippi State. Lee Autry spent time with the Chargers, Bears and Raiders
  6. Is 33 years old

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-21-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-19-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Once a respected opponent, Denico Autry is now a Texan

The first day of the legal tampering free agency seemed to crawl along until the Texans made some noise with a potential signing. I honestly didn't believe the news when I heard it because I had been highlighting this particular defender for YEARS as an opponent.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-15-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

12 things to know about Texans DE Danielle Hunter

Here are 12 things to know about Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter.
news

12 things to know about RB Joe Mixon

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was a leader in Cincinnati and made a big impression on teammates and the fans.
news

Danielle Hunter back in H-Town, plans on getting after quarterbacks

Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter is happy to be home, and shared his plans and enthusiasm for his new team.
news

RB Joe Mixon brings a lot to Texans offense, on and off field

The Houston Texans added running back Joe Mixon to the squad in free agency, and they'll get a whale of a player on the field, who's also been a leader off the field.
news

 Free Agent Frenzy: Hunter's Home

87.5 sacks in 90 starts in his career. 16.5 sacks in 2023, along with four forced fumbles. 4x Pro Bowl selection. Danielle Hunter is coming home.
news

"Dream come true": Texans players excited about new additions to team

The Houston Texans have added several playmakers on both sides of the ball in the last few days. But playmakers coming back sounded off about the new additions and how excited they are to welcome them to town. 
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-14-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
Advertising