11 things to know about D-lineman Denico Autry

- Entering NFL season 11, after signing as an undrafted free agent with Oakland in 2014
- Was a Raider from 2014-2017, in Indianapolis from 2018-2020, and a Titan each of the last three seasons
- 59 career sacks in 142 games
- Autry registered a career-best 11.5 sacks in 2023 regular season for the Tennessee Titans
- Also batted down four passes, forced two fumbles, finished with 12 tackles for loss, a career-high 50 total tackles and 17 quarterback hits
- In 15 career games (including 2 in the postseason) versus the Texans, Autry tallied 17 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks and six batted passes
- Born and raised in Albemarle, North Carolina
- After high school, started out at East Mississippi Community College in 2010 and 2011, where he was a NJCAA Football All-American, and leader on 12-0 National Championship team
- Played for Mississippi State in 2012 and 2013, starting 23 games in those two seasons and finishing with a combined 16 tackles for loss and six sacks
- His brother, Lee, was a defensive lineman who also played at EMCC and then Mississippi State. Lee Autry spent time with the Chargers, Bears and Raiders
- Is 33 years old