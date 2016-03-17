12 observations from Baylor Pro Day

4.** After not running the 40 at the combine due to his continued rehab on an injury suffered at the end of the 2015 season, Coleman captivated everyone when he strolled up to the line. There were camera phones galore, being held up to record the event, like it was a Drake concert and the crowd wanted an encore of Hotline Bling.

Approximately 4.37 seconds later, Coleman confirmed what many had already known.

5. He's fast, or as I put on social media…fast enough. Three different stop watches around me had 4.35, 4.37 and 4.41, which would've been fast enough for third at the combine behind Notre Dame WR Will Fuller and TCU WR Kolby Listenbee. Most of the talk after the combine was that this was one of the slowest groups of receivers in some time and that blazing 40 time could make Coleman an even more valued commodity than even before.

6. He went through a series of routes on the field and even though he didn't run the full gamut of the route tree at Baylor, he looked smooth, explosive and quick, in and out of his cuts, on all of his routes. He caught it well, catching all but one throw. On that throw, it was wide and high and Coleman nearly held on for a one-handed catch. Either way, he was the showstopper on the day. I've long said that Coleman dominated the college game outside the numbers and up the sideline. If he can hone his interior route running skills and win between the numbers consistently, he'll be a dangerous weapon in the NFL.

But, he already knows that. As one scout said to me "Confidence? On a scale of 1 to 10, it's like a 12."

7. The other player with a first-round grade for most teams in the draft was DT Andrew Billings. He's shorter than 6-1 but at 300 lb., he moves like a linebacker. He ran a personal-best 4.96 in the 40 and I just happened to be standing right near the finish line. I couldn't help but think what it must be like to be on the receiving end of one of his tackles.

Shuddering