12 things to know about DT Folorunso Fatukasi

- Entering Year 7 in the NFL
- Born and raised in Far Rockaway, Queens in New York City
- Played in high school at Beach Channel
- When he committed to Connecticut, became first player in history of his high school to play college at an FBS school
- Majored in Communication Sciences at UConn
- Logged a combined 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks from 2014-2017 for UConn
7. Jets selected him in 6th round (180th overall) of 2018 NFL Draft
8. Spent first four seasons with New York, starting 23 games and playing in 45 contests total
9. Played last two years in Jacksonville, starting in 29 of 30 games played for Jaguars
10. Is nicknamed "Foley"
11. Parents were born and grew up in Nigeria
12. One of his younger brothers, Olakunle, played linebacker at Rutgers and with the Buccaneers in 2022 and Rams last season