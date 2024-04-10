12 Things to Know about DT Tim Settle

- Entering 7th NFL season as a defensive tackle
- Played in Buffalo in 2022 and 2023, appearing in a combined 32 games with four starts
- Spent first four years of his career with Washington
- Drafted in 5th round (163rd overall) of 2018 NFL Draft by Washington
- First career sack came in Week 5 of 2019 when he dropped New England's Tom Brady for a loss of seven yards
- Will be 27 at the start of 2024 season
- Was a Bills teammate of Texans WR Stefon Diggs the last two seasons, and Texans QB Case Keenum in 2022
- Tallied 19.5 tackles for loss over two seasons at Virginia Tech
- Attended Stonewall Jackson High School in Bull Run, Virginia
- Rang up 72 tackles, three sacks and a pair of fumble receoveries as a senior in high school
- Was teammates with defensive back Greg Stroman, Jr. at Jackson, Virginia Tech and with Washington (2018-2020)
- Is also a musician, and has his own Spotify channel titled "Itz Tim"
