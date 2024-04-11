12 Things to Know about punter Tommy Townsend

- For his career, 40.8 percent of his punts have been downed/fair caught inside the opponents' 20-yard line
- Averaged 47.1 yards per punt in 2023, with a net of 41.9 yards
- In four NFL seasons, Townsend's averaged 47.4 yards per punt with a 42.8 yard net
- Was an All-Pro in 2022
- Has completed three pass attempts on fake punts for a combined 40 yards in his career
- Won Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023
- Born and raised in Orlando, Florida
- In addition to punting at Boone High School, he also played quarterback and cornerback, and was on the baseball team
- Punted in college at the University of Florida from 2017 through 2019, after spending 2015 at University of Tennessee
- Earned his Eagle Scout rank in 2014
- His older brother Johnny punted at Florida in college and then with the Raiders, Ravens, Chiefs and Titans in between 2018 and 2021
- Shares same November 12 birthday with sportscaster Al Michaels, hoops legend Russell Westbrook, actress Anne Hathaway and actor Ryan Gosling, among others
12 Things to Know about DT Tim Settle
Defensive tackle Tim Settle is an artist, has six years of NFL experience under his belt and grew up in Virginia.
11 Things to Know about WR Stefon Diggs
Newly-acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs is a Maryland native, has some ties to his new teammates, and has logged 1,000 receiving yards or more for six straight years.
10 Things to Know about DB Mike Ford, Jr.
Mike Ford, Jr. was born on August 4, played college football in Missouri and has been a special teams standout in his career.
McClain: Dreaming big with the Texans' first three picks in the draft
John McClain examines some players the Texans could target early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
11 things to know about LB Azeez Al-Shaair
Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is rejoining his old position coach and defensive coordinator here in Houston, and he holds the franchise record for most tackles in Tennessee.
12 things to know about DE Mario Edwards, Jr.
Defensive lineman Mario Edwards, Jr. won a state title in high school, a national championship in college and is gunning for his first Super Bowl. Here are 12 facts to know about the new Houston Texans defensive end.