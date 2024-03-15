12 things to know about RB Joe Mixon

- Served as a team captain each of the past three seasons with Bengals
- Rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season four different times
- Mixon is 3rd all-time on the Bengals rushing yards (6,412) list behind Corey Dillon and James Brooks
- Caught, on average, 40.4 passes per season in 7 years with Cincinnati
- Selected to Pro Bowl after 2021 season
- Is Cincinnati's all-time leader in playoff rushing yards
7. Finished with career-high 60 receptions in 2022
8. With 49 rushing touchdowns in Cincinnati, Mixon is 2nd all-time in that stat behind Pete Johnson
9. Averaged 6.76 yards per carry in his three years as an Oklahoma Sooner
10. "He's the best teammate I've had on all three levels," Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who blocked for Mixon at OU from 2014-2016, and with the Bengals last season
11. Mixon was born and raised in Oakley, CA, which is just east/northeast of San Francisco and Oakland
12. Played football and basketball at Freedom High School in Oakley, rushing for more than 4,200 yards in three seasons