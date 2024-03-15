 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

12 things to know about RB Joe Mixon

Mar 15, 2024 at 01:58 PM
Houston Texans Staff
12MIXON
  1. Served as a team captain each of the past three seasons with Bengals
  2. Rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season four different times
  3. Mixon is 3rd all-time on the Bengals rushing yards (6,412) list behind Corey Dillon and James Brooks
  4. Caught, on average, 40.4 passes per season in 7 years with Cincinnati
  5. Selected to Pro Bowl after 2021 season
  6. Is Cincinnati's all-time leader in playoff rushing yards

7. Finished with career-high 60 receptions in 2022

8. With 49 rushing touchdowns in Cincinnati, Mixon is 2nd all-time in that stat behind Pete Johnson

9. Averaged 6.76 yards per carry in his three years as an Oklahoma Sooner

10. "He's the best teammate I've had on all three levels," Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who blocked for Mixon at OU from 2014-2016, and with the Bengals last season 

11. Mixon was born and raised in Oakley, CA, which is just east/northeast of San Francisco and Oakland

12. Played football and basketball at Freedom High School in Oakley, rushing for more than 4,200 yards in three seasons

Related Content

news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-15-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

12 things to know about Texans DE Danielle Hunter

Here are 12 things to know about Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter.
news

Danielle Hunter back in H-Town, plans on getting after quarterbacks

Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter is happy to be home, and shared his plans and enthusiasm for his new team.
news

RB Joe Mixon brings a lot to Texans offense, on and off field

The Houston Texans added running back Joe Mixon to the squad in free agency, and they'll get a whale of a player on the field, who's also been a leader off the field.
news

 Free Agent Frenzy: Hunter's Home

87.5 sacks in 90 starts in his career. 16.5 sacks in 2023, along with four forced fumbles. 4x Pro Bowl selection. Danielle Hunter is coming home.
news

"Dream come true": Texans players excited about new additions to team

The Houston Texans have added several playmakers on both sides of the ball in the last few days. But playmakers coming back sounded off about the new additions and how excited they are to welcome them to town. 
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-14-2024) 

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Houston Texans Transactions (03-12-2024)

The Houston Texans made roster moves.
news

Position Breakdowns: Tight Ends

John Harris preps fans for free agency by breaking down each position and evaluating who could potentially make the Texans' roster. Next up, tight ends.
news

Position Breakdowns: Safeties & Cornerbacks

John Harris preps fans for free agency by breaking down each position and evaluating who could potentially make the Texans' roster. First up, secondary.
news

Important dates to know for Houston Texans in 2024 offseason

Here is a list of important dates for Houston Texans fans to remember when it comes to the 2024 NFL offseason.
Advertising