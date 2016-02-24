13 observations from day one of #NFLCombine

When people ask me about the NFL Scouting Combine, they're often referring to the activity that occurs on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf. In fact, it's really the only thing that most people mention to me, which I'm totally cool with because that's why I want to be there, in all honesty. But, in now my second year coming to Indianapolis, I've realized that the on field work that we see on NFL Network is just one of many pieces that draws so many of us to the great Midwest.