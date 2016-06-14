13 observations: Monday's minicamp

It may have just been a minicamp workout, but it felt like the first day of training camp. 95 degree heat can do that to you. Luckily, it wasn't, though, leaving us six long weeks or so before the 2016 season kicks off for real. But, with a trio of practices left to go before that break, there's a lot to accomplish before summer vacation, if you will. Here are my observations from the first day of a three-day mandatory team minicamp.