16 Observations: Texans at Cowboys

The goal of every pre-season game is come out of it healthy, see a few guys make some impact plays and win. The Texans may have missed out on two of the three, because they lost, and QB Tom Savage left the game with an upper body injury. There were some impact players but not as many as the team had in New Orleans on Sunday. Two out of three typically isn't bad, but in this case it was. Here are my observations from the final pre-season game of the 2015 season.