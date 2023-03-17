2023 Opponents...and their biggest moves | Daily Brew

The Texans play 14 different opponents in the 2023 season. With the start of the new league year, let's take a look at how each team has changed with its three most significant moves this week.
Away Games
New York Jets
1. Well, we're waiting #12
2. Signed WR Allen Lazard
3. Named Nathaniel Hackett the Jets' new OC
Jacksonville Jaguars
1. Re-signed DL Roy Robertson-Harris
2. WR Calvin Ridley was re-instated
3. Placed the franchise tag on TE Evan Engram to keep him in Jacksonville
Indianapolis Colts
1. Named Shane Steichen as the head coach
2. Signed DE Samson Ebukam
3. Signed QB Gardner Minshew
Tennessee Titans
1. Named GM Ran Carthon after long stint with the 49ers
2. Signed OT Andre Dillard (Eagles former 1st round pick)
3. Released C Ben Jones
Baltimore Ravens
1. Placed non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson
2. Released DL Calais Campbell
3. Replaced OC Greg Roman with former Georgia OC Todd Monken
Cincinnati Bengals
1. Signed OT Orlando Brown Jr.
2. Signed OL Cody Ford
3. Lost both starting safeties Jessie Bates (Falcons) and Vonn Bell (Panthers)
Atlanta Falcons
1. Re-signed Pro Bowl OG Chris Lindstrom and OT Kaleb McGary
2. Signed Pro Bowl S Jessie Bates
3. Traded for TE Jonnu Smith
Carolina Panthers
1. Named Frank Reich as head coach
2. Traded for the #1 overall pick
3. Signed S Vonn Bell, RB Miles Sanders and TE Hayden Hurst
Home Games (minus AFC South teams noted above)
Denver Broncos
1. Named Sean Payton head coach after trading with New Orleans for his services.
2. Signed OL Ben Powers (Ravens) and Mike McGlinchey
3. Signed DE Zach Allen (Cardinals)
Pittsburgh Steelers
1. Signed CB Patrick Peterson
2. Released LB Myles Jack
3. Signed LB Cole Holcomb
Cleveland Browns
1. Signed former Texans DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
2. Signed DT Dalvin Tomlinson
3. Signed S Juan Thornhill after releasing starting S John Johnson III
New Orleans Saints
1. Signed QB Derek Carr
2. Re-signed QB Jameis Winston
3. Signed RB Jamaal Williams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1. QB Tom Brady retired…finally!
2. Released RB Leonard Fournette
3. Signed QB Baker Mayfield to compete with backup QB Kyle Trask
Arizona Cardinals
1. Rumors of trading WR DeAndre Hopkins
2. Retirement of J.J. Watt
3. Former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon named head coach