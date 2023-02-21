2023 Pro Day Schedule | Daily Brew

The 2023 Pro Day schedule is coming together! All 32 teams will send coaches, general managers and scouts to colleges across the country to get a closer look at players in this year's draft class. College Pro Days provide teams with an integral part of the player evaluation process, including individualized workouts and interviews, heading into the NFL Draft.
Check out the calendar of 2023 Pro Days scheduled so far with some of the top player prospects from this year's Harris 100 (coming soon!) to watch:
March 7
Indiana
March 9
Harvard
Nevada
March 10
Illinois
Rice
March 13
Oregon State
South Carolina - CB Cam Smith
Western Michigan
March 14
Northwestern - OT Peter Skoronski
Oregon - LB Noah Sewell
March 15
Georgia – DT Jalen Carter, CB Kelee Ringo, OLB Nolan Smith
Louisiana
Mercer
Michigan State
Minnesota
UCLA
March 17
Michigan
March 20
Bowling Green
Iowa
James Madison
Syracuse
Toledo
March 21
Maine
Ohio
Princeton
March 22
Alabama-Birmingham
Bryant
Connecticut
Ohio State – QB C.J.Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OT/OG Paris Johnson Jr.
SMU
Stanford
Temple
Texas-San Antonio
Weber State
March 23
Alabama – OLB Will Anderson Jr., QB Bryce Young, RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Cincinnati
Holy Cross
Stephen F. Austin
Utah
William & Mary
Wisconsin
Yale
March 24
Boston College
Houston
Kentucky - QB Will Levis
Missouri
Old Dominion
San Jose State
March 27
Boise State
Memphis
Miami (FL) - QB Tyler Van Dyke
North Carolina
Sam Houston State
West Virginia
March 28
Arkansas State
North Carolina State
North Dakota State
Texas A&M – RB Devon Achane
Washington State
Vanderbilt
March 29
Arkansas
Incarnate Word
LSU – WR Kayshon Boutte
Maryland - OT Jaelyn Duncan, WR Dontay Demus Jr.
North Texas
Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh
Texas Tech
Washington
Wake Forest
Western Kentucky
March 30
Appalachian State
Oklahoma
TCU - WR Quentin Johnston
March 31
Florida State
Kansas
Kansas State
April 5
Montana State