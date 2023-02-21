2023 Pro Day Schedule | Daily Brew

Feb 21, 2023 at 02:58 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The 2023 Pro Day schedule is coming together! All 32 teams will send coaches, general managers and scouts to colleges across the country to get a closer look at players in this year's draft class. College Pro Days provide teams with an integral part of the player evaluation process, including individualized workouts and interviews, heading into the NFL Draft.

Check out the calendar of 2023 Pro Days scheduled so far with some of the top player prospects from this year's Harris 100 (coming soon!) to watch:

March 7
Indiana

March 9
Harvard
Nevada

March 10
Illinois
Rice

March 13
Oregon State
South Carolina - CB Cam Smith
Western Michigan

March 14
Northwestern - OT Peter Skoronski
Oregon - LB Noah Sewell

March 15
Georgia – DT Jalen Carter, CB Kelee Ringo, OLB Nolan Smith
Louisiana
Mercer
Michigan State
Minnesota
UCLA

March 17
Michigan

March 20
Bowling Green
Iowa
James Madison
Syracuse
Toledo

March 21
Maine
Ohio
Princeton

March 22
Alabama-Birmingham
Bryant
Connecticut
Ohio State – QB C.J.Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OT/OG Paris Johnson Jr.
SMU
Stanford
Temple
Texas-San Antonio
Weber State

March 23
Alabama – OLB Will Anderson Jr., QB Bryce Young, RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Cincinnati
Holy Cross
Stephen F. Austin
Utah
William & Mary
Wisconsin
Yale

March 24
Boston College
Houston
Kentucky - QB Will Levis
Missouri
Old Dominion
San Jose State

March 27
Boise State
Memphis
Miami (FL) - QB Tyler Van Dyke
North Carolina
Sam Houston State
West Virginia

March 28
Arkansas State
North Carolina State
North Dakota State
Texas A&M – RB Devon Achane
Washington State
Vanderbilt

March 29
Arkansas
Incarnate Word
LSU – WR Kayshon Boutte
Maryland - OT Jaelyn Duncan, WR Dontay Demus Jr.
North Dakota State
North Texas
Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh
Texas Tech
Washington
Wake Forest
Western Kentucky

March 30
Appalachian State
Oklahoma
TCU - WR Quentin Johnston

March 31
Florida State
Kansas
Kansas State

April 5
Montana State

Related Content

news

Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

What a difference a year makes: throughout the AFC, nearly every team will have a significant change at a key position of leadership.

news

GM Nick Caserio on most critical "conversation" at Combine | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio explained one of the most important aspects of the Combine for the Houston Texans.

news

"Full speed ahead" for Texans decision-makers | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have been busy assembling a coaching staff, evaluating current players and getting set for the NFL Draft.

news

What to expect on Season 12 of Texans All Access | Daily Brew

Season 12 of Texans All Access will bring the latest from General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans this offseason.

news

Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce won the ultimate scepter for the Angriest Run of the Year at NFL Honors.

news

Gary Kubiak's biggest piece of advice to DeMeco Ryans | Daily Brew

Gary Kubiak told SportsRadio 610 that he reached out to DeMeco Ryans to give him some words of advice as a first-time head coach.

news

Inside the interview: DeMeco Ryans impressed | Daily Brew

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was very impressive in his first interview with Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio.

news

Optimism about DeMeco Ryans extends far beyond Houston | Daily Brew

Texans Analyst John Harris explains how the optimism about the Houston Texans hiring of Head Coach DeMeco Ryans isn't just limited to H-Town.

news

DeMeco Ryans gives inside look at his mic'd up moment | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans watched his mic'd up moment and gave insight on his leadership and relationship with teammates like Brian Cushing and Andre Johnson.

news

These eight Texans went to the Senior Bowl, got drafted by Houston | Daily Brew

There are eight members on the Texans roster right now who took part in the Senior Bowl and were then drafted by Houston.

news

5 Things to Watch at Senior Bowl | Daily Brew

Radio Sideline Reporter/Texans Analyst John Harris shared the five things and players he's most looking forward to seeing next week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.

Advertising