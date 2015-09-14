24 observations from Chiefs vs. Texans

Sep 14, 2015 at 12:16 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

580HarrisMF_Eval8_Educ8_lightbg.jpg

Well, that wasn't a whole lot of fun. The 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to start the 2015 season, hopefully, won't define the 2015 season, but it certainly wasn't the statement that Bill O'Brien, coaching staff and players wanted to make to begin the year. Before we move on to Carolina, here are my observations from Sunday's game.

  1. Prior to the game, I wasn't quite sure who was more jacked up to participate in this game more than linebackers coach Mike Vrabel. That dude could still play a series, in a pinch.
  1. DT Vince Wilfork was called for an offside penalty on the first play of the game but he wasn't offsides. He jumped the snap as KC went with a silent count to start the game. He just anticipated the head turn of center Mitch Morse and hit it perfectly. Apparently not perfectly enough based on the side judge on the KC side of the field.
  1. Although OLB Jadeveon Clowney didn't have any splash plays like sacks or monster hits, his first game back after microfracture surgery showed definite flashes. His power more than anything else flashed throughout. He had at least two plays that I remember where he just shocked a tight end, held him up and turned the play back inside or held it up for someone to make a play. One of JJ Watt's six tackles for a loss was a sheer result of Clowney holding up the tight end with a stab move and shoving him right back into the running back. He made two huge plays running down ball-carriers for two tackles for a loss.
  1. Perhaps Clowney's most impressive play was his tackle on Jamaal Charles knocking him out of bounds just short of a first down as he chased the play from the inside.
  1. In essence, Clowney's impact wasn't where it will be, but for his first action, he made significant strides.
  1. Tackling wasn't good on Sunday. At either second or third level of the defense. Just wasn't consistent at all when it really needed to be.
  1. Had the Texans gotten the Chiefs in more second/third and long, we might have seen more of one of my favorite alignments. Jared Crick, Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney aligned on the same side of the defensive formation opposite JJ Watt.
  1. Not sure what happened on the Chiefs first punt of the game, but the Texans had nine guys on the field. The Texans were in a safe look, but not everyone got the memo, it appeared.
  1. On the same punt, rookie Keith Mumphery called a fair catch then let the ball hit three feet from him as he let it go. The Chiefs downed it at the six, instead the ball being fair caught at the 12. Not sure if it would've made a difference given the first play of the offensive series.
  1. Honestly, I've watched the first offensive play of the game a few dozen times and I can't tell what's going on. DeAndre Hopkins doesn't look like he knows that he's supposed to be in the route. QB Brian Hoyer got a rusher right in his face and can't follow through on his throw. It was a mess from jump.
  1. Turnovers deep in the red zone are a killer, but what will rile up Bill O'Brien and the coaching staff is that after the Marcus Peters interception, the defense gave up a TD in two plays. After the sack fumble in the second quarter, the Chiefs scored on the next play. Sudden change situations are the ultimate test for a defense and the Texans have to do a better job answering a rough situation.
  1. I've said it for a while and will say it again, I have no concern about this wide receiver corps. Yes, Hopkins had a key drop on third down, which was a near aberration and Cecil Shorts and Nate Washington each had a drop. But, overall, Hopkins, Nate, Cecil and Keith Mumphery all made plays in the passing game and will continue to in the future. Washington's first catch as a Texan was a gem down the Chiefs sideline over the top of Tamba Hali.
  1. The refs missed two blatant PI's on the Chiefs. One was on the post route to Cecil Shorts III on the second drive of the game. That was costly. The second one was late in the first half and perhaps even a worse miss. Those non-calls cost the Texans points. It didn't cost the Texans the game, but it didn't help the cause.
  1. The Chiefs' 3rd and 13 screen call, midway through the first quarter was brilliant. Gotta give credit where it's due. That call was the PERFECT play call in that situation. Oh, yeah and that zone read or counter option stuff the Chiefs ran? We'll see it again next week too.
  1. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's second touchdown wasn't what I first thought. I originally thought he crossed the formation from the offense's right. But, he didn't. He started on the left side. He drove down the field as if he was going to cross the formation, then darted out to his left wide open about 15-17 yards downfield. There wasn't a Texan in sight. Not totally sure of the coverage but whatever it was, sadly, someone blew the coverage.
  1. The Texans rushed only four and dropped seven. The Chiefs only put three into the pattern and against seven cover guys, one guy was WIDE open. Watching it back again, slot WR Chris Conley had THREE guys tracking him down the seam. The rookie wasn't catching that ball, but unfortunately, that left no one for Kelce.
  1. The first touchdown drive for the Texans was what this offensive group is capable of, even without Arian Foster. Protection was solid all throughout that drive. The run game hit big a couple of times, minus a great play by LB Derrick Johnson earlier in the drive. Hoyer threw it well. THAT'S what it was supposed to look like all day long. Hop's TD catch was just sublime.
  1. Don't ever say that pre-season doesn't matter. The Chiefs ran toss crack, something the Texans struggled with in pre-season games. The Chiefs cut block a significant number of times in this game, especially after the Broncos had success doing so in game number two. I wrote down a few times "Chiefs cutting well". The Texans' flaws, so to speak, versus those plays came up at inopportune times in the opener.
  1. Boy, Nate Washington made some big-time catches throughout the day. At this point, he is the best value of any off-season signing/acquisition.
  1. DeAndre had three drops all last season. Seeing him drop a pass is odd and that one on third and one was just a rough one to see.
  1. On the fourth and one play, the Texans ran one of my favorite plays - weakside isolation. I couldn't see that play originally, but RT Derek Newton and RG Brandon Brooks made excellent blocks. The Chiefs were in a bear 46 front with a free safety at the strong side ILB. It was blocked well enough to get the first down. The breakdown was on the two backs in the backfield. The two backs on that play didn't execute well enough to get that first down play, simply put. In all honesty, the way Newton and Brooks blocked that play, it should've been a clean first down and perhaps more than that. That 4th and one was the unfortunate epitome of the day - some good, some really good, far outweighed by costly bad.
  1. During the game broadcast, I noted that it felt like all game the entire team needed a shot of some "juice" as Bill O'Brien calls it. QB Ryan Mallett's arrival in the game seemed to be that booster shot.
  1. It didn't seem as if Mallett had any nerves, he had nothing to lose, he was just firing. The rock came out of his hand hot, on time and on target. His best throw was on 2nd and 10 when a clean blitzer was flying up in the A gap; he stood tall and delivered a dart to Hopkins for a first down.
  1. One last note before I sign off, please, PLEASE, appreciate what we're seeing from J.J. Watt. Nine total tackles. Six tackles for a loss. Two sacks. It's almost difficult to put into words what he does on a football field. The numbers are ridiculous, but the fact that he never comes off the field is so incredibly impressive. It's greatness right in front of us, so hopefully none of us truly take it for granted. Team success will follow soon but No. 99 is special.

Well, it's on to Carolina to get back to 1-1 and put this loss in the rearview mirror. See ya' then everyone.

Game: Chiefs vs. Texans

Take a look at photos from Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs.

No Title
1 / 73
No Title
2 / 73
No Title
3 / 73
No Title
4 / 73
No Title
5 / 73
No Title
6 / 73
No Title
7 / 73
No Title
8 / 73
No Title
9 / 73
No Title
10 / 73
No Title
11 / 73
No Title
12 / 73
No Title
13 / 73
No Title
14 / 73
No Title
15 / 73
No Title
16 / 73
No Title
17 / 73
No Title
18 / 73
No Title
19 / 73
No Title
20 / 73
No Title
21 / 73
No Title
22 / 73
No Title
23 / 73
No Title
24 / 73
No Title
25 / 73
No Title
26 / 73
No Title
27 / 73
No Title
28 / 73
No Title
29 / 73
No Title
30 / 73
No Title
31 / 73
No Title
32 / 73
No Title
33 / 73
No Title
34 / 73
No Title
35 / 73
No Title
36 / 73
No Title
37 / 73
No Title
38 / 73
No Title
39 / 73
No Title
40 / 73
No Title
41 / 73
No Title
42 / 73
No Title
43 / 73
No Title
44 / 73
No Title
45 / 73
No Title
46 / 73
No Title
47 / 73
No Title
48 / 73
No Title
49 / 73
No Title
50 / 73
No Title
51 / 73
No Title
52 / 73
No Title
53 / 73
No Title
54 / 73
No Title
55 / 73
No Title
56 / 73
No Title
57 / 73
No Title
58 / 73
No Title
59 / 73
No Title
60 / 73
No Title
61 / 73
No Title
62 / 73
No Title
63 / 73
No Title
64 / 73
No Title
65 / 73
No Title
66 / 73
No Title
67 / 73
No Title
68 / 73
No Title
69 / 73
No Title
70 / 73
No Title
71 / 73
No Title
72 / 73
No Title
73 / 73
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ch-ch-changes in the AFC leadership spots | Daily Brew

What a difference a year makes: throughout the AFC, nearly every team will have a significant change at a key position of leadership.

news

2023 Position Breakdowns | Secondary

John Harris breaks down the safety position for the Houston Texans heading into the 2023 season.

news

Dameon Pierce finally gets his scepter | Daily Brew

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce won the ultimate scepter for the Angriest Run of the Year at NFL Honors.

news

Texans Running Backs Outlook | 2023 Position Breakdown

Texans Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris shared his thoughts on the Texans running back room, and who might be a good addition in free agency and the NFL Draft.

news

Optimism about DeMeco Ryans extends far beyond Houston | Daily Brew

Texans Analyst John Harris explains how the optimism about the Houston Texans hiring of Head Coach DeMeco Ryans isn't just limited to H-Town.

news

Senior Bowl Day 3 Observations | Harris Hits

Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris is in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl practices. He shared his observations about the NFL Draft hopefuls on their third day of work.

news

Senior Bowl Day 2 Observations | Harris Hits

Senior Bowl week rolls on in south Alabama. Texans Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris is in Mobile and checked in with his observations of Tuesday's practices for the NFL Draft hopefuls.

news

Senior Bowl Day 1 Observations | Harris Hits

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter and Draft Guru John Harris is in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, and he shared his observations from the first day of practice.

news

These eight Texans went to the Senior Bowl, got drafted by Houston | Daily Brew

There are eight members on the Texans roster right now who took part in the Senior Bowl and were then drafted by Houston.

news

5 Things to Watch at Senior Bowl | Daily Brew

Radio Sideline Reporter/Texans Analyst John Harris shared the five things and players he's most looking forward to seeing next week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.

news

Best draft prospect at each position | Daily Brew

Draft Analyst and Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris pinpointed the best NFL Draft prospect at each position.

news

Breaking down the key plays | Texans win in finale against Colts

John Harris breaks down the key plays in the Houston Texans' Week 18 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising