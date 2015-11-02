28 observations from Texans vs. Titans

One of my favorite commercials on television currently is the one where the husband takes part of his fence to make the D-Fense cheer. Yeah, I'm a simple man, but I thought about that advertisement a few different times during Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. This Texans team needed a win in the worst way and the defense provided the spark, the juice and the performance to get that 20-6 victory. Here are my observations from the last game of the first half of the season.