"A bomb or something": Explosives pace Texans offense in victory | Wild Card Round

Shaq Mason doesn't have a particularly good view, in-game, of the Texans offense in action. He's typically concerned with blocking some of the baddest men in the valley: interior defensive lineman.

Instead, the veteran right guard uses his ears to know whether or not things are going well. In the Texans playoff romp over the Browns on Saturday, the roar of the NRG Stadium crowd was music to those ears.

"When I'm blocking and I hear that, I know it must, must be a bomb or something," Mason said in the locker room after the 45-14 win. "So that's always good. And I think our fans were very loud today."

The Texans faithful had plenty of reasons to explode. The offense had six different plays that went for 21 yards or longer. Throw in a 19-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary and a 15-yard C.J. Stroud-to-Nico Collins touchdown pass, and the offense was in an 8.1 yards per snap groove on the afternoon. Stroud gave offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik a lot of the credit for getting the Texans into that groove.

"He knew to mix it up a little bit," Stroud said. "We wanted to throw the ball early just to set the tone that we were going to not shy away from anything. When you have an OC that's going to be aggressive and take care of the football, really that's a recipe for success. We're a very explosive team."

Mason and his linemates didn't allow a sack on the afternoon, either. That stat is one of many that contributed to the highest point total in Texans playoff history.