ALL fans get 60% off ALL Texans gear this weekend at our Thank You Fans sale

The Houston Texans are saying "THANK YOU" to all our loyal fans for making this a season to remember! Be sure to stop by the Houston Methodist Training Center this Saturday and Sunday to get 60% off ALL Texans gear while meeting Texans Legends and Cheerleaders. We appreciate your continued support and can't wait for next season.
Stop by the Houston Methodist Training Center this Saturday and Sunday to get 60% off ALL gear and meet Texans Legends and Cheerleaders.
- Location: Houston Methodist Training Center
- Parking: Teal Lot | Enter by Gate 14A
- Saturday, February 17 | 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 18 | 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Get the gear you want for men, women, and children. All merchandise will be discounted throughout both days of the sale, plus you can meet Texans Legends and Cheerleaders:
Saturday, February 17
- 1:00 p.m. | Meet & Greet with a Texans Legend
- 2:00 p.m. | Meet & Greet with Houston Texans Cheerleaders
- 3:00 p.m. | Meet & Greet with a Texans Legend
Sunday, February 18
- 1:00 p.m. | Meet & Greet with Houston Texans Cheerleaders
- 2:00 p.m. | Meet & Greet with a Texans Legend
Enter Teal Lot at Gate 14A on both Saturday and Sunday. Please note that this is the only parking lot open for the Thank You Fans sale.