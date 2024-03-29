Annual Meeting Musings | Daily Brew

More importantly, Cal and Hannah McNair kick off the program with a terrific interview. I know the news about Cal McNair's ownership status is all over this site but this is still worth your time to listen. The McNair's are focused, effective and funny! At one point Hannah says that Cal "is a good listener." And he quickly interjects "What?"

I love that the kickoff is being revamped. The Super Bowl had 100% touchbacks and kickoffs are most of the time becoming ceremonial plays. I know it doesn't feel that way here as Frank Ross's crew likes to tempt returns by kicking inside the five and the Texans actually ran two back last season, but the league needs this.

I can't explain hip drop tackles any better than I can sign Hips Don't Lie or the Hippy Hippy Shake. But this is a big thing two. Safety first.

The biggest casualty of the moves made at the annual meeting was NBA Christmas Day viewership. Now that the league will play on Wednesday, Christmas Day, there's no way you'll be without NFL football on December 25 again. The league dominates television viewing like offensive linemen dominate a buffet table.

Back to the Hall of Fame game impact – this means that Training Camp will now begin in mid-July. With four preseason games, one wonders how much C.J. Stroud and the starters will play. It doesn't matter, as we need to see all layers of the depth chart.

As you recall last season, all three quarterbacks played. And Nick Caserio had to dig deep into the practice squad, waiver wire and in-season free agency to fortify Sundays.