Back at it Wednesday, Fan questions and Newhart | Daily Brew

You made it.
You made it to the middle of the work week, that is.
The Texans are kinda/sorta beginning their work week today with a practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center later this morning. They'll go again tomorrow and Friday, fly to Charlotte on Saturday and play at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at noon CT.
It's been a looooong time since Houston's beaten Carolina. In 2007, Jake Delhomme linked up with Steve Smith, Sr. for a pair of touchdowns and the Panthers went up 14-0 in the first quarter. Then the Texans peeled off 34 unanswered points. Carolina would get a third Delhomme-to-Smith touchdown after that, but the Texans won, 34-14.
A few fans had some questions, and I answered them. Specifically, they wanted to know about whether or not Houston could make the playoffs, more about John Metchie, III and rookie defensive lineman Dylan Horton. HERE are the answers.
Elsewhere, the Houston Texans Cheerleaders stay undefeated. They **LITERALLY spread a lot of cheer** to some youngsters at Texas Children's Hospital.
Finally, on this date in 1982, the TV show "Newhart" debuted. That was a favorite of my parents.