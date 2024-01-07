Big Play Breakdown: Texans defeat Colts to earn a playoff spot

As I start to find the right words to type directly in front of me, I'm flashing back through all the big plays in the most memorable regular season finale in team history. The Texans roared ahead, then roared back and then held on for a magical 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts for the second year in a row at Lucas Oil Stadium. Let's take a look at the biggest of the Big plays in my Big Play Breakdown and the BIGGEST happened on the first offensive play of the game.

First play of the game. The first play of the game is planned so far in advance, that's what I love so much about this play. OC Bobby Slowik and the offensive staff knew what they wanted earlier in the week and went and TOOK IT. The Texans put three tight ends on the field and put all of them to the right side of the field with WR Nico Collins the lone X receiver to the opposite side. On the snap, QB C.J. Stroud gave a quick fake to RB Devin Singletary and then dropped DEEP in the pocket. It was a two man route as Dalton Schultz was MAULED trying to cross the middle of the field. It appeared the Colts were in a Quarter/Quarter/Half look. So, when Nico took off down the middle of the field on the post route, he was essentially man-to-man with rookie CB Juju Brents. Colts S Nick Cross, who should've helped Brents, had his eyes on Schultz and squatted in the middle of the field. That was C.J.'s read and Stroud knew he could go over the top…DEEP and he LAUNCHED one for the heavens. Collins had Brents by two steps, snatched the bomb and sauntered into the end zone for a stake-in-the ground TD to start the game. What an absolute gem to start the game!