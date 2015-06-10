Breakfast: A 'Hard Knocks' sneak preview

Even though the first episode of this year's Hard Knocks featuring your Houston Texans won't air until August 11th, the NFL Films crew is already in town prepping for the upcoming show.
Yesterday, crew members shot a few promos with center Ben Jones, quarterback Tom Savage and running back Alfred Blue. The trio simulated a hand off as the cameras captured the action and dialogue. Below you can see a video of the setup as the players went through several takes.
You can get a bigger look at the scene in the photos below, as the boom mics and cameras were set up for to capture the simulation.