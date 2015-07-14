Breakfast: A Trip to SEC Media Days

Jul 13, 2015 at 10:00 PM

Sometimes you can find an oasis in the desert.


We often refer to the month of July as the 'desert', seeing as how coaches and players are away from NRG Stadium and the Texans facility. Football news is scarce, as everyone is waiting for the month of August to arrive.

As we wait for players to return for training camp, we figured why not cover the schools they played at in college?

That line of thinking has landed us in Hoover, Ala., as we are on site for the 2015 SEC Media Days. Over the course of the week, we'll speak to coaches about Texans players who once roamed the sidelines in the Southeastern Conference.

Led by collegiate guru (among many other things) and Harris 100 creator John Harris, we'll also talk with the next wave of future NFL stars that will be playing on Saturdays this fall.

Why the SEC? It is a numbers game.

There are 20 former SEC players currently on Texans roster, including seven SEC draft picks in the past two years. The Texans took an SEC player number one over all last year (Jadeveon Clowney) and in the second round this year (Benardrick McKinney). Some of the team's top overall players (Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson, Arian Foster) all played in the SEC.

So, expect a behind the scenes look at the event, while also getting a different opinion on the Texans players you follow every day. If nothing else, it kills another week as we await for the season to get here.

SECMD15 it is.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

