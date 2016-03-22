Breakfast: Fan reaches out to Watt after house fire

The Alvin High School softball player did manage to pull out her barely recognizable tickets to this year's J.J. Watt annual softball charity classic. McDonald was featured on the local news, asking Watt if she could still attend.
Star @AlvinSoftball @jordanmc18 house fire @JJWFoundation tickets burned @JJWatt #JJWCC2016 @abc13houston #abc13 pic.twitter.com/qGozxPGBfA — Christine Dobbyn (@ChristineDobbyn) March 20, 2016
The Texans star defensive end did her one better.
Watt's fourth annual softball charity game will be held Saturday, May 14 at Minute Maid Park. Former first lady Barbara Bush will throw out the first pitch at the game, which features offensive and defensive players from the Houston Texans.