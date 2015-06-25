Breakfast: J.J. Watt up for 2 ESPYs

ESPN announced its nominees for the 2015 ESPYs on Wednesday, and J.J Watt has a chance to potentially garner a pair of the sports awards next month.
The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been nominated for an ESPY in two categories.
Watt is up for Best Male Athlete alongside Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers).
The three-time All-Pro is also a nominee for Best NFL Player along with Tom Brady (New England Patriots), Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers), DeMarco Murray (Philadelphia Eagles), and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers).
'The 2015 ESPYs' will air Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. CT on KTRK ABC-13.
Fans can cast their votes here for Watt and the ESPYs here.