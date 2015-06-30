Breakfast: Ranking the five best bye weeks in Texans history

The Texans are officially on break.
The players completed minicamp almost two weeks ago, and won't practice together again until training camp gets going at the end of July.
The business offices of the organization are closed this week for the July 4th holiday.
So with vacation on the mind, let's look back at the five best bye weeks the Texans have had in their 13 years of existence.1. 2012
- This one is simple: Houston was on a roll at 6-1. The Week 8 break was bracketed by a shellacking of the Ravens on Battle Red Sunday in Week 7, and a double-digit win over the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Week 9.**
- 2011**
- Not surprisingly, the other playoff season in franchise history is at the top of the bye week rankings. The 2011 squad entered the Week 11 bye at 7-3. They thumped the Buccaneers on the road, but lost QB Matt Schaub for the season with a lisc franc injury. Backup Matt Leinart was the starter in the Week 12 win at Jacksonville, but T.J. Yates finished off that win over the Jaguars.3. 2010
- In what became a season to forget, the Texans were actually in a good spot heading into the Week 7 break. They'd taken care of Kansas City at home in Week 6 to push their record to 4-2. But they also lost defensive captain and inside linebacker DeMeco Ryans to injury. A tailspin after the bye saw the club tumble to a 6-10 overall record, but things were looking good before the week of rest.4. 2004
- The 7-9 campaign of 2004 doesn't get discussed much, but the Texans were 3-3 heading into the Week 7 bye. They won at Tennessee that year, were on break the following Sunday, and came back from the bye with a 20-6 victory over the Jaguars to move to 4-3. 5. 2009
- The first winning season in franchise history saw the Texans enter their Week 10 bye at 5-4. They dropped a roadie at Indianapolis and would lose three more after the break. But a strong December pushed them above .500 for the first time at the end of a season.