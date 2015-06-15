Breakfast: #Texans top social posts of last week

Interested in keeping up with Texans players on social media? Want to see some of the best things they're posting on Twitter and Instagram?
Well look no further. This is the place for you.
Every Monday morning here on HoustonTexans.com we will count down the top five social media posts from Texans players over the past week. The posts could come from either Twitter or Instagram and may or may not have anything to do with football. Most importantly, the posts will be some combination of interesting, fun, and engaging.
That said, here are our favorite posts from last week:
#5
#4
#3
#2
#1