Breakfast: Top 5 gameday guests of 2015 season

Jan 19, 2016 at 10:00 PM
Breakfast-with-the-Bulls-Header-princessbigger.jpg

The 2015 season was a memorable one for a variety of reasons. The Texans overcame a slow start, injuries and adversity to win seven of their last nine games and claim their third AFC South title in five seasons.

However, the season wasn't just memorable for the play on the field. It was also notable for those who stood on the sideline. Between entertaining halftime performances and energetic Homefield Advantage Captains, there was a lot of firepower at NRG Stadium this year.

This list was difficult to narrow, but below are the Top 5 gameday guests from the 2015 season.

5. Simone Biles

The most decorated American female gymnast in World Championships history was our Homefield Advantage Captain for our November 29 game against the Saints.

4. Mario Lopez

The TV host and actor who is famous for playing A.C. Slater on *Saved by the Bell *was our Homefield Advantage Captain for our game against the Buccaneers on September 27.

A.C. meets J.J. @mariolopezextra

A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on

3. Dallas Keuchel and Craig Biggio

A pair of Astros greats, one current and one former, were our Homefield Advantage Captains for two separate games. Dallas Keuchel, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, 2015 MLB All Star and Cy Young Award Winner, visited the Texans for the primetime game against the Patriots on December 13, while seven-time MLB All Star, five-time Silver Slugger, four-time Gold Glove Winner and Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio was on hand for the January 9 playoff game against the Chiefs.

2. Lil JonThe Grammy Award winner performed his hit song "Turn Down for What" during halftime of the playoff game against the Chiefs on January 9.

🤘@liljon

A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on

1. Rick RossThe multi-platinum rapper was a big hit with Texans players, and head coach Bill O'Brien, during the October 8 primetime game against the Colts. Ross made his much-anticipated visit to NRG Stadium after HBO's Hard Knocks repeatedly showed the rapper's music blasting during practice and O'Brien famously saying, "I love Rick Ross!"

The BOSS in the house! @richforever #TexansGameday

A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on

Boss meets #Bawse. 💯 @richforever

A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee
news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.
news

Breakfast: Five storylines to watch in OTAs

Here are five storylines to watch during Texans OTAs.
news

Breakfast: WR Sammie Coates ready to contribute

WR Sammie Coates is excited to be a Texan, and explained why.
news

Breakfast: The Texans roster renovation

It's clear that the Texans roster has undergone a serious renovation.
news

Breakfast: Day 2 recap of Texans media days

The Houston Texans are officially getting in the swing of things when it comes to preparing for the 2018 season.
Advertising