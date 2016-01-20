Breakfast: Top 5 gameday guests of 2015 season

The 2015 season was a memorable one for a variety of reasons. The Texans overcame a slow start, injuries and adversity to win seven of their last nine games and claim their third AFC South title in five seasons.
However, the season wasn't just memorable for the play on the field. It was also notable for those who stood on the sideline. Between entertaining halftime performances and energetic Homefield Advantage Captains, there was a lot of firepower at NRG Stadium this year.
This list was difficult to narrow, but below are the Top 5 gameday guests from the 2015 season.
5. Simone Biles
The most decorated American female gymnast in World Championships history was our Homefield Advantage Captain for our November 29 game against the Saints.
4. Mario Lopez
The TV host and actor who is famous for playing A.C. Slater on *Saved by the Bell *was our Homefield Advantage Captain for our game against the Buccaneers on September 27.
3. Dallas Keuchel and Craig Biggio
A pair of Astros greats, one current and one former, were our Homefield Advantage Captains for two separate games. Dallas Keuchel, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner, 2015 MLB All Star and Cy Young Award Winner, visited the Texans for the primetime game against the Patriots on December 13, while seven-time MLB All Star, five-time Silver Slugger, four-time Gold Glove Winner and Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio was on hand for the January 9 playoff game against the Chiefs.
2. Lil JonThe Grammy Award winner performed his hit song "Turn Down for What" during halftime of the playoff game against the Chiefs on January 9.
1. Rick RossThe multi-platinum rapper was a big hit with Texans players, and head coach Bill O'Brien, during the October 8 primetime game against the Colts. Ross made his much-anticipated visit to NRG Stadium after HBO's Hard Knocks repeatedly showed the rapper's music blasting during practice and O'Brien famously saying, "I love Rick Ross!"