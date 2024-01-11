Bring the Noise: Stroud, McAfee go back and forth about stadium noise in Indy, Houston

As NRG Stadium prepared to host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, which drew 72,808 fans, Stroud joined the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN and the topic of loud stadiums came up.

Just days before, Stroud walked into Lucas Oil Stadium and felt the noise - the not-so-friendly kind.

"Playing in Indianapolis, that was probably the loudest stadium I've played in in the NFL, that was like a college atmosphere," Stroud said during his appearance. "I like being a villain, running out to the boos. You guys had the light show going on. A lot of cute stuff."

As the Texans prepare to host their first playoff game since 2019, Stroud is ready to feel the noise in Houston.

"I'm excited to see this place packed man," Stroud said. "It's going to be real loud. I know you [Pat McAfee] said that this is probably the loudest stadium you played in."

McAfee responded: "Ever".

The Texans host the Browns on Saturday as a part of Super Wild Card Weekend to kickoff the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

"The buzz in the city just feels great," Stroud said. "Just feels like how it's supposed to be."