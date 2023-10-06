By the Numbers: Texans and Falcons face off in Week 5 matchup

The Texans go back on the road to a city that hasn't been kind to them. Let's dive into the numbers with my By the Numbers for this trip to Atlanta to face the 2-2 Falcons.

3 - This will be just the third time that the Texans have traveled to Atlanta to take on the Falcons.

0 - The Texans did not leave the Georgia Dome happy after either game. In 2007, the Texans lost to Joey Harrington and the Falcons, a team that was 0-3 heading into that matchup in late September. Then, Marc Vandermeer and I call it "the game we don't ever talk about", the Texans lost in 2015 to the Falcons 48-21.

35 - The Texans gave up 35 points in the first half in that 2015 game to the Falcons and trailed 42-0 late in the third quarter before losing 48-21. Hopefully, that game will be ancient history.

44.4 - The Texans are pressuring QBs on nearly half of their dropbacks, according to Next Gen Stats. Their 44.4% pressure rate puts them third in the league as it pertains to pressure rate.

1 - The Texans have just one win since 2021 over a non-AFC South opponent. Can you name it?

1046 - It's been nearly three years (Sunday will be 1,046 days) since the Texans have beaten an NFC opponent. They just started playing five per year in 2021, but they are just 1-12 in the last three years. They beat the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving 2020 1,046 days ago. They did not beat a team from the NFC West or NFC East the past two years.